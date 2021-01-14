Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 968,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 434,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,204,715. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
