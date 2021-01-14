Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 968,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 434,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,204,715. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

