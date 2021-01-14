Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Trading 28.6% Higher

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)’s stock price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 206,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 35,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

