MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $592.50

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $592.50 and last traded at $584.09, with a volume of 26405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $519.26.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,691.67 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

