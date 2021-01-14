Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.89

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 11044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.
CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
