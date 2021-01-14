Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.89

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 11044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

