JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. 120,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.