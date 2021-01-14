JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
BHP Group stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. 120,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.