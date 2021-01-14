HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHR. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,671. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.52.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

