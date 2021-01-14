Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $5 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

