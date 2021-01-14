Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.80. 3,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

