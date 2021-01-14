Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Cap Hits $4.90 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $4.90 million and $1.23 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can now be bought for $93.00 or 0.00236284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Darwinia Commitment Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228576 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.94 or 0.82737276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 68,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,664 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Trading

Darwinia Commitment Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darwinia Commitment Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Commitment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Commitment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.