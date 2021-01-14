Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DESP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

