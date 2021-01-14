TTC (TTC) Market Cap Hits $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00372967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.53 or 0.04150157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

