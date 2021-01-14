Financial Survey: Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) vs. SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and SThree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 26.12% 34.45% 15.06% SThree N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and SThree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.64 billion 6.98 $413.08 million $1.98 27.65 SThree $1.69 billion 0.26 $45.96 million N/A N/A

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SThree.

Risk and Volatility

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SThree has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and SThree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 0 2 0 0 2.00 SThree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats SThree on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fimei – Finanziaria Industriale Mobiliare ed Immobiliare S.P.A.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Continental Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.