Multiplier Price Tops $0.0254 on Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Multiplier has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $30,237.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228576 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.94 or 0.82737276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

