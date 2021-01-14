Polkadot Price Up 26.7% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $12.49 or 0.00031723 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $11.24 billion and $4.86 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228576 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.94 or 0.82737276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00054770 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,033,862,805 coins and its circulating supply is 899,803,587 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

