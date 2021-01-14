Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 4,203,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.