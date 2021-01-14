Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

