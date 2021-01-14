Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.53.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 129,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,332. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 429.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

