TechnipFMC’s (FTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 799,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,982. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after buying an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

