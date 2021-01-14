MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.64. 24,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,341. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,507,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,808 shares of company stock valued at $53,219,887. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

