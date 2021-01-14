Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $65,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $146.05. 28,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,273,990. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

