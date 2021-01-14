Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $69,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,688. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $187.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

