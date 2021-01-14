Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,054 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,731 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

RMD traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $213.71. 12,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,335. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

