PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,059,000 after buying an additional 277,914 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2,026.8% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 344,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

