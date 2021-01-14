Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,328. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

