Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 1,139,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,348,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

