196 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 196 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.03. 205,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.