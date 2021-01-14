Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 3.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,328,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,315. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

