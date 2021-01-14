276 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $197.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,907. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

