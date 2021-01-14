Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,921. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

