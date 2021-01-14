Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 140,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

