Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 16,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.