-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 1,211,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,541. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

