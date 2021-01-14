PANTHEON X Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One PANTHEON X token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $5,111.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00031551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00229060 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,125.02 or 0.83771203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00054510 BTC.

PANTHEON X Token Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,805 tokens. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

PANTHEON X Token Trading

PANTHEON X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.