EventChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,171.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $388,839.37 and $18,171.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

