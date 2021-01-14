Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 359.3% in December

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 359.3% from the December 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,422,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JUSHF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,302. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JUSHF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jushi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

