BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.29. 6,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,463. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

