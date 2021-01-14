LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

LAIX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,402. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

