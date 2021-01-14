Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.10 million. Analysts predict that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

