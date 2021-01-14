Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Expands By 338.3%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 338.3% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

KGSDF stock remained flat at $$7.87 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Kungsleden AB has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.