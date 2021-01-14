Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Expands By 338.3%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 338.3% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
KGSDF stock remained flat at $$7.87 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Kungsleden AB has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $7.87.
About Kungsleden AB (publ)
