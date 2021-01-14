AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 14,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,864. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

