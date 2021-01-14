Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 388,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

