Mizuho Begins Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.12.

CVX traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. 626,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 115.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

