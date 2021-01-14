Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lower natural gas price amid the coronavirus-led soft fuel demand ramped down drilling activities. This is persistently reducing the production of natural gas, affecting demand for the midstream assets. With decreased production, demand for natural gas gathering and compression volumes took a hit. Being an operator of midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets, Antero Midstream Corporation’s business outlook is downbeat. Notably, the company has significant exposure to debt capital, reflecting its highly leveraged balance sheet. Although the company has zero short-term debt, the firm’s capacity to pay a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable. Also, the firm has revised its estimate for 2020 adjusted earnings downward due to ongoing market volatility.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AM. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 199,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Antero Midstream by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

