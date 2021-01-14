mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MCLDF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 52,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
