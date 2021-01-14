mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCLDF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 52,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

