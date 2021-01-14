Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 323.6% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,740. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

