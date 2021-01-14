Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

