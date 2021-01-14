6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. 110,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

