Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 137,891 Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

