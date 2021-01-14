Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 6,716 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

