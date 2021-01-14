6 Meridian Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

6 Meridian reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,021. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

